La Rochelle win Heineken Champions Cup

Flying Fijians captain Levani Botia’s team, La Rochelle has won the Champions Cup for the first time in hugely dramatic fashion.

Arthur Retiere’s 79th-minute try saw them edge Leinster 24-21.

Leinster had to defend heroically in the latter stages in Marseille but their defence was eventually breached as Retiere stretched to touch down.

They had led for much of the game thanks to six Johnny Sexton penalties and one from Ross Byrne.

Raymond Rhule and Pierre Bourgarit had crossed for La Rochelle’s other tries.

The triumph delivers a first major trophy for La Rochelle, who became the 13th side to win the Champions Cup and the fourth from France.