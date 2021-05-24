Kuruvoli only Flying Fijians halfback in camp

Tailevu halfback Simione Kuruvoli is now in the running to wear the number nine jersey in the first test against the All Blacks.

Kuruvoli is the only halfback in camp with the Flying Fijians in New Zealand at the moment.

Two halfbacks, Frank Lomani and Moses Sorovi along with Teti Tela are still stuck in Australia due to the current COVID-19 situation.

Head Coach Vern Cotter says it’s unclear when the trio will join the rest of the team in New Zealand.

“It’s tough but not impossible to prepare for the test match against the All Blacks due to COVID-19 restrictions,” says Flying Fijians Coach Vern Cotter. 🏈🗓10th July 🇫🇯 V 🇳🇿 🏟 Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin pic.twitter.com/Ln4aVzGbCp — Fiji Rugby Union (@fijirugby) June 29, 2021

Cotter says if nothing changes then Kuruvoli will have to step up.

“The Australian/New Zealand Trans-Tasman travel bubble is stopped at the moment so these three players are in Australia and can’t get to us, that’s a concern and Simi(Kuruvoli) might have to play a big role as a local player, young player in the first test match if we can’t get these players out of Queensland”.

The national coach adds he is impressed with local players Kuruvoli, Onisi Ratave and Vinaya Habosi.

“We’ve got a couple of players coming from the sevens so we’re having a look at them and they’re obviously very fit and very fast and they’ve just got to fit in to our 15s game”.

The Flying Fijians first test against the All Blacks is on the 10th of next month in Dunedin followed by the second in Hamilton a week later.