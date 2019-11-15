Kuruvoli instrumental in Tailevu’s first Skipper win

Former Fiji 7s and Fiji Warriors half-back Simione Kuruvoli is proving to be another Flying Fijians prospect.

Kuruvoli was instrumental in Tailevu’s 26-17 win against Lautoka over the weekend.

The former Queen Victoria School student was very impressive for Tailevu and helped the team make a great comeback after trailing 7-17.

Tailevu Manager Levani Matea says Kuruvoli is a quality player.

“We can really see that that how Simi played. Like the boys too they were learning from him. There was no one inspiring them right. So when Simi came in the boys were inspired to achieve more then what we expected.”

Tailevu will face Nadroga this week while Suva is set to take on Nadi at Prince Charles Park on Saturday.

In other matches, Namosi will host Naitasiri Skipper/Farebrother Challenge while Lautoka will meet Yasawa, with venues for both matches yet to be confirmed.

The Namosi/Naitasiri match will air live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

You can catch the live commentary on Bula FM and Radio Fiji One.