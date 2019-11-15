Kuridrani puts energy into cyclone relief effort

Brumbies centre Tevita Kuridrani is putting his isolation energies towards helping Fijians recover from the devastating effects of Tropical Cyclone Harold.

Houses in Vatulele were affected during the Cyclone and in some cases multiple families are now living under one roof.

Kuridrani’s focus has shifted to raising money to help affected Fijian.

He is calling on people to donate via the GoFundMe page set up by his father, Inosi.



Tevita Kuridrani is helping Fijians recover from the devastating effects of Tropical Cyclone Harold. [Source: Facebook]

Some of his friends and teammates, including Samu Kerevi and lock Cadeyrn Neville, have been among those contributing.

The group so far raised $9, 778.