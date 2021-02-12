Kuridrani makes Western Force starting line-up

Fiji born Wallabies centre Tevita Kuridrani has been named in the Western Force starting line-up ahead of tomorrow’s Super Rugby AU opener.

The Force will face longtime rivals Brumbies.

Five players with Test experience will bolster the Force match-day squad including Kuridrani, Tom Robertson, Argentinians Santiago Medrano and Tomás Lezana as well as Irish great Rob Kearney

Article continues after advertisement

The bench is equally impressive with the likes of former Wallaby prop Greg Holmes, World Cup-winning All Black Richard Kahui, Argentinian playmaker Tomás Cubelli and former Australian Sevens talent Tim Anstee.

The Force suffered a winless return to the Australian domestic tournament last year but have ramped up preparations since as they gear up for their first Super Rugby game in Perth for almost four years.

[Source: Rugby.com.au]