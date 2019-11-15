Kuridrani leaves Brumbies for Force

Fiji born former Wallabies center Tevita Kuridrani has signed for the Western Force just two days after winning the Super Rugby AU title with the Brumbies.

The 29-year-old was left out of Dave Rennie’s 44-man Wallabies squad for the upcoming Test season.

Kuridrani is expected to stiffen up the Force’s midfield, where he will form a strong partnership with one-Test Wallaby Kyle Godwin.

The former Lelean Memorial School student represented the Wallabies in World Cups and played 135 matches for the Brumbies where he scored 28 tries.

Kuridrani’s departure from the Brumbies will allow for Wallabies bolter Len Ikitau to continue his development and the 21-year-old is the natural fit to slot into the No.13 jersey.

[Source: rugby.com.au]