Kunavula scores in Edinburgh’s loss

Three Fijians featured for Edinburgh against the Dragons in the Pro14 this morning.

Mesulame Kunavula, Eroni Sau and Leeroy Atalifo played for the Scottish side.

Kunavula scored a try but his side lost 17-24.

Flying Fijians number eight Viliame Mata was rested with Kunavula stepping up to take his place at the back of the scrum.

Former Fiji 7s winger Eroni Sau could have been the hero for Edinburgh as he went over the try-line with less than two minutes remaining but unfortunately, he was held up.