Kunavula impresses Raiwalui

Former Flying Fijians lock and Fiji Rugby Union High-Performance Manager Simon Raiwalui is excited about our journey to the next World Cup.

Raiwalui revealed on FBC Sports Hub program that the Flying Fijians win against Georgia over the weekend raised a few positive points for the people behind the scene.

The former Flying Fijians captain says Mesulame Kunavula was one of the standout performers.

Raiwalui believes Kunavula has a big future.

“Great to see Mesu come in one of the pathways through the sevens, through the High Performance graduating to the Flying Fijians it’s been a frustrating couple of years developing and at Edinburgh maybe not as many minutes as he would have wanted but he’s showing that he’s growing in the last couple of years”.

Kunavula gained 34 meters from seven carries in the match and also scored a try.

Was this the best try from the #AutumnNationsCup?! 🤔 Think so? Vote now: https://t.co/TTAyYEYSTY pic.twitter.com/I6hU5cZDAJ — Autumn Nations Cup 🏉 (@autumnnations) December 7, 2020

He also broke three tackles and made two turnovers against Georgia.

The former Nadroga player was one of the nine players that played their first test against Georgia.

He made his sevens debut at the 2016 Dubai 7s and was also a part of the side that won a silver medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Kunavula and the overseas-based players will return to their clubs while the local players are on their way home.