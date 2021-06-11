Home

Rugby

Kunavula and Sau grab awards at Edinburgh

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
June 18, 2021 6:21 am

Former Fiji 7s players Mesulame Kunavula and Eroni Sau have been rewarded by Scottish club Edinburgh for their efforts this season.

Kunavula picked up the Most Improved Player award after a breakout season in the back-row.

According to the club, the Fijian battering ram has been terrifying defenses all season with his ball-carrying figures and meters, made numbers popping off the stat sheet after every game.

The award accolade is just reward for a fine season and Kunavula says he’s looking forward to the new season.

‘I’ve been not playing for five months, I’ve been training and I’m lucky to be in the squad, some of these boys they get injured and I think the season is good for me I played a lot of games and I’m looking forward to the next season’.

Sau, on the other hand, was recognized for his commitment to training.

The ‘Sledgehammer’ who will be joining French Pro D2 club Provence won the Ironman award for his efforts on the training paddock in 2020-21.

Sau was a machine last season with his work ethic and attitude and he says he works hard for every game.

‘Training plays a major role especially preparing for every game in a week and I always try to give my best in every training session’.

Both Sau and Kunavula were named in Flying Fijians coach Vern Cotter’s 33 member squad to play the All Blacks next month in New Zealand.

