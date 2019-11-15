Home

Kunatani to return to rugby club

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
September 3, 2020 1:14 pm
Flying Fijians flanker Semi Kunatani [left] at the Nadi International Airport.

Flying Fijians flanker Semi Kunatani will leave the country today to join his new French club Castres.

Kunatani will fly out today in a commercial Air New Zealand flight from the Nadi International Airport.

The 29-year-old has been in the country since March.

His family and close friends were at the airport this morning to see off the Olympic gold medalist.

