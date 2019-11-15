Kunatani to return to rugby club

Flying Fijians flanker Semi Kunatani will leave the country today to join his new French club Castres.
Kunatani will fly out today in a commercial Air New Zealand flight from the Nadi International Airport.
The 29-year-old has been in the country since March.
His family and close friends were at the airport this morning to see off the Olympic gold medalist.
