Kunatani off-loaded from flight

Flying Fijians flanker Semi Kunatani could not leave the country today to join French club Castres due to issues with his connecting flight.

FBC Sports has been reliably informed the 29-year-old was one of a number of passengers offloaded from an Air New Zealand flight out of Nadi International Airport. His connecting flight had issues from New Zealand to Hong Kong.

Kunatani has been in the country since March.

Article continues after advertisement

His family and close friends were also at the airport this morning to see off the Olympic gold medalist.