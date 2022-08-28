Koroisau still confident after injury

Fiji Bati and Panthers hooker Api Koroisau is still in high spirits about being fit for the finals despite leaving the field with an ankle concern on Friday.

He says there isn’t much pressure and he feels much better than he did.

Koroisau adds he is confident of making it to the finals squad.

The Panthers also lost Spencer Leniu to a shoulder problem with the forward set for scans over the weekend in a more serious concern for the club.

The Penrith Panthers play Cowboys next Saturday at 9.35pm.