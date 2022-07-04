Koroisau named for Origin decider

[Source: NRL]

Fiji Bati and Panthers hooker Apisai Koroisau has retained his place in the Blues’ starting line-up for State of Origin Three.

Koroisau was named in the reserves in Game One, started in the Blue’s 44-12 bashing of the Maroons in Game Two and will run out again in the number nine jumper next Wednesday in the decider.

He along with his six Panthers teammates have all been named.

Cowboys forward Jordan McLean will make his debut in place of injured Broncos prop Payne Haas.

Meanwhile, Cowboys forward Tom Gilbert is set to make his State of Origin debut after being called in by Queensland coach Billy Slater.

Slater has made just one change with Gilbert replacing Felise Kaufusi who is unavailable due to family reasons.

Next Wednesday’s decider kicks-off at 10.10pm at the sold out Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane in Australia.

[Source: NRL.com]

Queensland squad:

Kalyn Ponga (Newcastle Knights)

Selwyn Cobbo (Brisbane Broncos)

Valentine Holmes (North Queensland Cowboys)

Dane Gagai (Newcastle Knights)

Murray Taulagi (North Queensland Cowboys)

Cameron Munster (Melbourne Storm)

Daly Cherry-Evans, capt. (Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles)

Lindsay Collins (Sydney Roosters)

Ben Hunt (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Josh Papalii (Canberra Raiders)

Kurt Capewell (Brisbane Broncos)

Jeremiah Nanai (North Queensland Cowboys)

Tino Fa’asuamaleaui (Gold Coast Titans)

Harry Grant (Melbourne Storm)

Jai Arrow (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Patrick Carrigan (Brisbane Broncos)

Tom Gilbert (North Queensland Cowboys)

Thomas Flegler (Brisbane Broncos)

Tom Dearden (North Queensland Cowboys)

Beau Fermor (Gold Coast Titans)

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (North Queensland Cowboys)

Sam Walker (Sydney Roosters)

New South Wales Squad:

James Tedesco, capt. (Sydney Roosters)

Brian To’o (Penrith Panthers)

Matt Burton (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs)

Stephen Crichton (Penrith Panthers)

Daniel Tupou (Sydney Roosters)

Jarome Luai (Penrith Panthers)

Nathan Cleary (Penrith Panthers)

Jordan McLean (North Queensland Cowboys)

Apisai Koroisau (Penrith Panthers)

Jake Trbojevic (Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles)

Cameron Murray (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Liam Martin (Penrith Panthers)

Isaah Yeo (Penrith Panthers)

Damien Cook (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Angus Crichton (Sydney Roosters)

Junior Paulo (Parramatta Eels)

Siosifa Talakai (Cronulla Sharks)

Jack Wighton (Canberra Raiders)

Nicho Hynes (Cronulla Sharks)

Clint Gutherson (Parramatta Eels)

Jacob Saifiti (Newcastle Knights)

Reece Robson (North Queensland Cowboys)