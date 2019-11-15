Koroisau expected to make NSW Origin squad

Fiji Bati star Apisai Koroisau is expected to make the New South Wales State of Origin side this year.

Koroisau and Rabbitohs hooker Damian Cook are the main hooking candidates for the Blues.

Former Bati Daniel Saifiti has been named in the New South Wales side after the Knights lost to the Rabbitohs yesterday.

Other players that have been included in the Blues squad by Head Coach Brad Fitler includes St George Illawarra centre Zac Lomax, Dragons captain Cameron McInnes, Tyson Frizell, Manly forward Jake Trbojevic and Brisbane front-rower Payne Haas.

The first Origin game will be played on the 4th of November.

Many of the players that will make up the respective Origin squads will feature in round two of the NRL finals this week.

On Friday, the Roosters meet the Raiders at 8:50 pm. The Rabbitohs will play Eels at 8:50pm on Saturday.

The winners will play the Storm and Panthers for a place in the grand final.