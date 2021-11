Koroi’s Otago dispatch Manawatu in NPC semis

New Zealand based Fijian Vilimoni Koroi and Otago dismantled Manawatu in the semi-final of the National Provincial Championship.

Koroi scored a try in the team’s 44-16 thumping of Manawatu.

Looking at today’s matches, Taranaki faces Southland at 1.05pm, Hawke’s Bay takes on Tasman at 3.35pm while Waikato battles Canterbury at 6.05pm.