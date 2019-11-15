Koroidudua joins Clermont, Mayanavanua heads to Lyon

Two Fijian youngsters are set to make their big break in Europe.

24-year-old Nadroga prop Jone Koroiduadua and Temo Mayanavanua have joined France based Clermont Auvergne and Lyon.

Koroiduadua is joining Clermont while Mayanavanua teams up with Lyon as injury replacements.

The two players stayed in Europe for medical and fitness tests for the clubs when the Flying Fijians returned following their Autumn Nations Cup campaign.

Fiji Rugby Union Chief executive John O’Connor had earlier told FBC Sports, that there is a possibility of the duo being contracted.

The players were two of the new faces in Vern Cotter’s Flying Fijians squad.

Koroiduadua who is from Nalebaleba, Bemana in Nadroga came through the Nadroga rugby development pathway in the Under18 and 20 sides before making his debut for the senior team in 2017.

Mayanavanua played for Northland in the Mitre 10 Cup in New Zealand this season.