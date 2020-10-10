Koroiduadua was part of Nadroga development pathway

One of the eight new faces in the Flying Fijians Autumn Nations Cup squad came through the Nadroga development pathway.

24-year-old Nadroga prop Jone Koroiduadua of Nalebaleba, Bemana, Nadroga is one of the nine local players named in Vern Cotter’s squad.

Nadroga team manager Semi Cabenalotu says Koroiduadua was part of their under 18 and 20 sides before making his debut for the senior team in 2017.

Another Nadroga player that is part of the Flying Fijians is Manueli Ratuniyarawa from Korotogo village.

Cabenalotu says Ratuniyarawa who used to play for the Wardens 7s side resigned as a Corrections Officer and joined Nadroga last year during the offseason.

Ratuniyarawa was part of the side that toured New Zealand.

The Nadroga manager says Koroiduadua and Ratuniyarawa will only play for Nadroga against Nadi in their Skipper Cup round 12 clash on Saturday if the Flying Fijians management gives the green light.

Nadroga takes on Nadi at Lawaqa Park at 3pm on Saturday.

Other Skipper Cup games on Saturday sees Suva playing Naitasiri at Ratu Cakobau Park, Lautoka meets Namosi at Churchill Park and Yasawa to face Tailevu at Prince Charles Park.

Meanwhile, the Vodafone Vanua Championship semifinal is also confirmed for this week.

Northland hosts Ba at Ratu Cakobau Park at 3pm on Friday and Nanukuloa battles Rewa at Garvey Park in Tavua on Saturday.