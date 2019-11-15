Koroibete's try helps Rebels win first match of the season

Fijian born Marika Koroibete scored the first try for the Rebels as they beat NSW Waratahs 24-10 in Melbourne in the third round of the Super Rugby clash.

Koroibete scored the lone try in the first half as the Rebels led 8-3 at the breather.

Andrew Kellaway scored two tries in eight minutes in the second half to blow the final margin out to 14 points.

Injuries to Anaru Rangi and Reece Hodge (groin) and the forced late withdrawal of Fijian international Frank Lomani meant the Rebels had to reshuffle their plans early on.

This was Rebels first win over Waratahs since 2016.

In another match played today, the Crusaders bounced back from last week’s loss to Chiefs to beat the Blues 25-8 at Eden Park.

In tomorrow’s Super Rugby matches, the Sunwolves will play the Chiefs at 3:45pm, Hurricanes will face Sharks at 6.05pm while Brumbies will clash with the Highlanders at 8:15pm.

