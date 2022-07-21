Koroibete, Valetini and Vunivalu retained

Wallabies Head Coach Dave Rennie has included Marika Koroibete, Rob Valetini and Suliasi Vunivalu in his 36 men squad to take on Argentina in the Rugby Championship.

Missing out is Samu Kerevi who is part of the Australia 7s squad for the Commonwealth Games.

A few players who were part of the Australia A side for the Pacific Nations Cup in Fiji have also made the cut including Jock Campbell, Fraser McReight and Lalakai Foketi.

The squad will assemble on the Gold Coast next Tuesday before travelling to Argentina on Friday.

They will open the Rugby Championship with games against Los Pumas on the 6th and 13th of August in Mendoza and San Juan respectively.