Full Coverage
Koroibete to miss Northern Hemisphere tour

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
October 17, 2021 4:35 pm
Marika Koroibete

Fijian born Wallabies star winger Marika Koroibete will miss the Wallabies’ entire northern hemisphere spring tour.

This is after he opted to stay in Australia following the birth of his third child.

Coach Dave Rennie says Koroibete needed precious family time before linking with Japan’s Panasonic Wild Knights next season on a lucrative multi-year contract.

Article continues after advertisement

It’s uncertain when or if the 2019 John Eales Medallist will play for the Wallabies again.

Australian Associated Press reports Koroibete’s 42 Test caps are not enough to make him eligible for selection from overseas under the Giteau Law, but Rugby Australia has loosened that restriction in recent times.

Either Jordan Petaia or Tom Wright will fill in Koroibete’s boots in the meantime.

[Source: Rugbypass.com]

