Koroibete the hardest working winger

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
November 10, 2020 6:05 pm

Fijian born Wallabies winger Marika Koroibete has been labelled the hardest working winger in World Rugby.

Koroibete copped a yellow card on the stroke of half-time in their 24-22 victory against the All Blacks in the Bledisloe IV clash on Saturday.

The crowd rallied behind Koroibete as he returned to the field after his 10 minutes in the sin bin.

Fans roared at the impact the winger made while defending during the match.

In the IV Bledisloe match, Koroibete ran the second most metres of any player with 83 metres off 11 carries, beating two defenders and having one offload as well.

