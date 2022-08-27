Koroibete stars as Wallabies down Springboks

Fijian Born star winger Marika Koroibete’s match-saving tackle earned the Wallabies a 25-17 victory over South Africa at Adelaide Oval, in Australia today.

The Wallabies were leading by seven points in the 38th minute when South Africa spread the ball out to Makazole Mapimpi on the left wing.

But as Mapimpi sprinted towards the corner flag, Koroibete steamed across the tryline and barged into the Springbok’s back, who dropped the footy.

But Koroibete’s heroics didn’t end there, with the 30-year-old diving over for Australia’s second try of the afternoon less than 10 minutes after the interval.

Brumbies phenom Noah Lolesio set up Fraser McReight’s second try of the day in a gorgeous set piece from the back of a ruck, giving the Wallabies a 25-3 lead.

Springboks flanker Kwagga Smith dived over for a consolation try in the 75th minute, but it was too little too late for the visitors.

South Africa still has not beaten the Wallabies in Australia since 2013.