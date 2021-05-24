Koroibete set to miss next week’s match

Fijian flyer Marika Koroibete is set to miss next week’s re-match with Argentina in the Gold Coast.

This has been confirmed by Wallabies coach Dave Rennie after his side defeated Argentina 27-8 last night in the Rugby Championship.

Koroibete will return back to Melbourne after several months on the road to be with his newborn child.

Speaking to rugby.com, Rennie says Koroibete will head home which means there will be one or two other changes potentially to the side next weekend.

Rennie says they want to make sure they’re picking players who have earned the right to play but there’s been some really tight selections recently and some guys deserve an opportunity.

The Wallabies play Argentina at 7:05pm next Saturday while South Africa takes on the All Blacks at 10:05pm.