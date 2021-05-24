Koroibete scores twice in Wallabies victory

Fijian born Wallabies winger Marika Koroibete striked twice for Australia in its impressive 30-17 win over South Africa.

The win means Australia has reclaimed the Nelson Mandela trophy and are still alive in the Rugby Championship.

The Wallabies got their first try just inside the first 13 minutes of the match when the Springboks were down to 14 men.

Faf de Klerk got a yellow card for tapping the ball from Nic White’s hands as he tried to pass.

A fast spread of the ball wide from the scrum created an opportunity for Len Ikitau to plunge over for the opening try.

South Africa got its first points two minutes after, playing it safe with a penalty for a three-pointer.

It was Tupou again creating an opportunity for the hosts, with a bullocking run taking the Wallabies closer to the tryline.

Playing under penalty advantage from a scrum, Cooper passes it wide to the right to Tom Banks who cuts to Koroibete who then flicked the ball to Ikitau for his second.

The rest of the first half saw Cooper and Pollard take turns for penalty conversions, seeing the Wallabies lead 15-12 at halftime.

South Africa started strong in the second spell taking the lead for the first time in the match with a try to Lukhanyo Am in the 42nd minute.

A thumb in the eye to Cooper while being tackled gave the Wallabies a chance to hit the front again and they did so with a successful penalty.

Tupou once again working his magic takes the ball on the left side, runs as though he’s about to receive a tackle with it in hand, then offloads with a little cross-body flick from his right hand.

The no-look pass set up beautifully for Koroibete for a try bringing the scoreline to 23-17.

Five minutes later, it was all Fijian flare with Samu Kerevi breaking through the Boks defense, earning yards and maintaining possession.

Spreading wide to Koroibete who faked an offload, steps around the tacklers and in for his second try.

From next week, Australia shifts focus to Argentina who they’ll meet twice.