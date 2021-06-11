Koroibete named Rebels Players' Player

Fiji born Wallabies winger Marika Koroibete was named the Rebels 2021 Players’ Player at the club’s presentation night in Sydney.

The 28-year-old had an incredible season for the club despite a try-less run to start the year, leading the Rebels in carries, metres, clean breaks and defenders beaten.

Koroibete broke his try scoring drought against the Highlanders in round three of Super Rugby Trans-Tasman, going into second place in the club’s all-time leading try-scorer list with 69.

Speaking to RUGBY.com, the Namosi man says it’s a huge honor to receive the award and something that means a great deal to him and his family.

He thanked all his teammates and coaching staff for their support every day and helping him become the player he is today.

Koroibete says it’s been a tough year, but he’s so grateful for his teammates as they always go out and fight together on the field.