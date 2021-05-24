Home

Rugby

Koroibete is a Wallabies great: RA Chair

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
September 22, 2021 12:38 pm
Marika Koroibete

Rugby Australia Chair Hamish McLennan believes Marika Koroibete will go down as one of the Wallabies greats.

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, McLennan says the Namosi man will begin a four-year deal with Panasonic Wild Knights in Japan next and they definitely want him back one day.

Even Rugby Australia director of rugby Scott Johnson says on form, Koroibete is the best winger in the world at the moment.

Article continues after advertisement

Johnson adds any aspiring young winger that wants to see a role model of what’s required in the professional game should look at the former rugby league star’s game.

He adds when you see the skills that Koroibete possesses like the long passes, kicking and his work rate on the weekend was nothing short of phenomenal.

Koroibete was sensational in Saturday’s 30-17 win against South Africa.

The star wing scored a double but a video which highlighted his immense work rate has once again sparked a conversation regarding whether he’s the best wing in world rugby.

The clip shows Koroibete packing down on the blindside of a scrum while Lachlan Swinton was in the sin bin just before half-time.

After the Springboks halback cleared the ball from the back of the scrum, Koroibete sprints the width of the field in time to start a counter ruck which ensured Australia would go into the break with a 15-12 lead intact.

The vision typified the work rate which has Koroibete marked a class above all other wings in world rugby by Australian selectors.

Koroibete has played 231 of 240 possible minutes in the Wallabies’ last three tests – against the All Blacks and Springboks.

He is expected to make the starting side again when Coach Dave Rennie will announce his 23-man squad tomorrow for the clash with Argentina at 10pm on Saturday.

 

