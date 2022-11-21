Koroibete in Men’s Dream Team of the Year

[Photo: Times of Malta]

Fijian-born Wallabies winger Marika Koroibete is part of World Rugby’s Men’s Dream Team of the Year.

He is the only Australian in a team dominated by Ireland and South African players.

World Rugby Men’s Player of the Year Josh van der Flier is one of the four Irish players in the team.

Article continues after advertisement

Will Jordan and Sam Whitelock of New Zealand are also in the mix, alongside Crusaders and Argentina flanker Pablo Matera.

Players from England and New Zealand dominated the Women’s 15s Dream Team of the Year with the likes of Ruby Tui, Ruahei Demant, Theresa Fitzpatrick and Portia Woodman.

Black Ferns mentor Wayne Smith is the World Rugby Coach of the Year.

World Rugby Men’s 15s Dream Team of the Year in partnership with Capgemini

1. Ellis Genge (England)

2. Malcolm Marx (South Africa)

3. Tadhg Furlong (Ireland)

4. Tadhg Beirne (Ireland)

5. Sam Whitelock (New Zealand)

6. Pablo Matera (Argentina)

7. Josh van der Flier (Ireland)

8. Grégory Alldritt (France)

9. Antoine Dupont (France)

10. Johnny Sexton (Ireland)

11. Marika Koroibete (Australia)

12. Damian de Allende (South Africa)

13. Lukhanyo Am (South Africa)

14. Will Jordan (New Zealand)

15. Freddie Steward (England).

World Rugby Women’s 15s Dream Team of the Year in partnership with Capgemini

1. Hope Rogers (USA)

2. Emily Tuttosi (Canada)

3. Sarah Bern (England)

4. Abbie Ward (England)

5. Madoussou Fall (France)

6. Alex Matthews (England)

7. Marlie Packer (England)

8. Sophie de Goede (Canada)

9. Laure Sansus (France)

10. Ruahei Demant (New Zealand)

11. Ruby Tui (New Zealand)

12. Theresa Fitzpatrick (New Zealand)

13. Emily Scarratt (England)

14. Portia Woodman (New Zealand)

15. Abby Dow (England).