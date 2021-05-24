Koroibete cleared to play

Fijian Wallabies winger Marika Koroibete is free to play in the opening Bledisloe Cup Test against the All Blacks.

Koroibete was sent from the field inside the first five minutes after a high tackle on France captain Anthony Jelonch.

This is after the Namosi man was cleared of wrongdoing following his red card during Australia’s thriller over France on the weekend.

The SANZAAR Judiciary upheld Koroibete’s red card.

In a statement, the Judiciary said, Koroibete admitted to technically committing an act of foul play worthy of a red card.

However, having reviewed all the evidence, the committee deemed that Koroibete’s tackle on Jelonch initially made shoulder to shoulder contact.

The Judiciary said subsequently, through the impact, any contact to the chest and neck was incidental by Koroibete and therefore, World Rugby’s Head Contact Process was not met due to mitigating factors, and the act of the foul play was secondary.

On that basis, the committee did not uphold the red card and the player is free to play again immediately.

Despite spending 75 minutes down a man, the Wallabies refused to give up and eventually sealed the 33-30 win and the series over France.