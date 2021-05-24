Koroibete back for Wallabies

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has made four changes to his side for the second Bledisloe Test which sees the return for flying Fijian winger Marika Koroibete.

Koroibete slots onto the wing in place of Jordan Petaia after serving his one-match suspension for breaking team protocols.

The Namosi man is joined on the wing by Andrew Kellaway after an impressive showing in his starting debut.

Rebels duo Matt To’omua and Matt Philip have also earned starts following their impactful performances from the bench during last week’s eight-point defeat.

To’omua will partner Hunter Paisami in the centres, with Paisami shifting to the outside centre whilst Philip will partner Darcy Swain in their first Test start together in the second row.

Lachie Swinton and Brumbies scrum-half Nic White will make their returns from injury.

Swinton will be in the back row alongside captain Michael Hooper and Rob Valetini, who shifts to number eight.

The All Blacks host Wallabies at 7:05pm on Saturday at Eden Park.

Wallabies Lineup

1. James Slipper (104 Tests)

2. Brandon Paenga-Amosa (13 Tests)

3. Allan Alaalatoa (47 Tests)

4. Darcy Swain (4 Tests)

5. Matt Philip (13 Tests)

6. Lachlan Swinton (2 Tests)

7. Michael Hooper (c) (109 Tests)

8. Rob Valetini (8 Tests)

9. Tate McDermott (6 Tests)

10. Noah Lolesio (6 Tests)

11. Marika Koroibete (37 Tests)

12. Matt To’omua (58 Tests)

13. Hunter Paisami (10 Tests)

14. Andrew Kellaway (3 Tests)

15. Tom Banks (15 Tests)

Replacements

16. Jordan Uelese (14 Tests)

17. Scott Sio (68 Tests)

18. Taniela Tupou (29 Tests)

19. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto (29 Tests)

20. Harry Wilson (9 Tests)

21. Nic White (37 Tests)

22. Len Ikitau (3 Tests)

23. Reece Hodge (47 Tests)

[Source: Rugby.com.au]