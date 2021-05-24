Koroibete and Valetini to start against France

Three Fijians will feature for the Wallabies in their first test against France on Wednesday.

Rob Valetini has been named by coach Dave Rennie to start in the number six jersey in what will be his fifth test in the green and gold.

Marika Koroibete will run out for his 33rd test on the wing.

Former Ratu Kadavulevu School student Isi Naisarani has been rewarded for his consistent performances in the Super Rugby AU and Trans Tasman competition for the Rebels and he’ll come off the bench.

There are four new players on the bench, with Lachlan Lonergan, Darcy Swain, Len Ikitau and Andrew Kellaway primed to make their debut.

Australia will host France on Wednesday at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

Wallabies Team:

1. James Slipper

2. Brandon Paenga-Amosa

3. Allan Alaalatoa

4. Matt Philip

5. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto

6. Rob Valetini

7. Michael Hooper (c)

8. Harry Wilson

9. Jake Gordon

10. Noah Lolesio

11. Marika Koroibete

12. Matt To’omua

13. Hunter Paisami

14. Tom Wright

15. Tom Banks

Replacements

16. Lachlan Lonergan

17. Angus Bell

18. Taniela Tupou

19. Darcy Swain

20. Isi Naisarani

21. Tate McDermott

22. Len Ikitau

23. Andrew Kellaway