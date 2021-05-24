Rugby
Koroibete and Valetini to start against France
July 5, 2021 4:36 pm
Three Fijians Marika Koroibete, Rob Valetini and Isi Naisarani named in Wallabies team.
Three Fijians will feature for the Wallabies in their first test against France on Wednesday.
Rob Valetini has been named by coach Dave Rennie to start in the number six jersey in what will be his fifth test in the green and gold.
Marika Koroibete will run out for his 33rd test on the wing.
Former Ratu Kadavulevu School student Isi Naisarani has been rewarded for his consistent performances in the Super Rugby AU and Trans Tasman competition for the Rebels and he’ll come off the bench.
There are four new players on the bench, with Lachlan Lonergan, Darcy Swain, Len Ikitau and Andrew Kellaway primed to make their debut.
Australia will host France on Wednesday at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.
Wallabies Team:
1. James Slipper
2. Brandon Paenga-Amosa
3. Allan Alaalatoa
4. Matt Philip
5. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto
6. Rob Valetini
7. Michael Hooper (c)
8. Harry Wilson
9. Jake Gordon
10. Noah Lolesio
11. Marika Koroibete
12. Matt To’omua
13. Hunter Paisami
14. Tom Wright
15. Tom Banks
Replacements
16. Lachlan Lonergan
17. Angus Bell
18. Taniela Tupou
19. Darcy Swain
20. Isi Naisarani
21. Tate McDermott
22. Len Ikitau
23. Andrew Kellaway