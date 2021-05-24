Koroibete and Naisarani stood down for Bledisloe opener

Two Fiji born Wallabies players will not be considered for selection in this week’s opening Bledisloe match.

This is after the reprimanding of Marika Koroibete, Isi Naisarani and Pone Fa’amausili as they breached team protocols following a team dinner.

The Rebels trio were found to have been drinking alcohol well beyond an agreed time prior to a training-free day.

Article continues after advertisement

In a statement, the Wallabies confirmed whilst they had not conducted any illegal behaviour, no damage and no complaints were made, they made the call in order to uphold their internal standards and practices.

This decision was supported by Rugby Australia CEO Andy Marinos, who reaffirmed their expectation that the side upholds themselves at all times to the highest standard.

The All Blacks will host the Wallabies at 7:05pm on Saturday.