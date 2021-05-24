Koroibete and Naisarani off to Japan next season 

Fijian born Wallabies winger Marika Koroibete is confirmed to leave Australia and the Rebels at the end of the season.

This has been confirmed by the club saying that Koroibete will head to Japan in 2022.

Koroibere is set to join Robbie Deans’ Panasonic Wild Knights on a $1 million per season deal after a blistering start to 2021.

The Namosi lad, was named Players’ Player following an outstanding 2021 campaign, with the winger scoring 23 tries during his 69 games with the club.



[Source: Melbourne Rebels/Twitter]

Along with Koroibete, Wallabies number eight, Isi Naisarani will also head to Japan after playing 31 games for the Rebels since 2019.

The Rebels have also revealed that other players will be leaving the club including Dane Haylett-Petty, lock Steve Cummins who signed a multi-year deal with French side Section Paloise in the Top 14 along with Tom Pincus, who they confirmed will move into his post-Rugby career.

Flying Fijians halfback, Frank Lomani will return to Fiji and he is part of the national side for the two tests against the All Blacks next month.

[Source: Rugby.com.au]