Rugby

Koong joins Drua

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
October 15, 2021 1:54 pm
[Source: Fiji Rugby]

Fiji Rugby Physiotherapist William Koong joins Nacanieli Cawanibuka in charting the Fijian Drua for its maiden Super Rugby Pacific campaign.

The Drua’s coaching and management staff have been announced today joining Head Coach Mick Byrne.

Koong takes up the position of Head of Physiotherapist while Peceli Derenalgi has been chosen to take up the role of Team Manager.

Article continues after advertisement

Brad Harris and Glen Jackson will assist Byrne as assistant coaches.

Former Queensland Reds Head of Rugby Services Nico Andrade is the team’s General Manager.

Interim Chief Executive Brian Thorburn says the five have been part of Fiji Rugby for a number of years and their expertise will help steer the Drua to a promising Super Rugby Pacific performance.

Koong says his appointment marks another growth in his career.

He says the Drua’s participation in Super Rugby Pacific will facilitate the next level in the Fijian Rugby Talent Pathway as well as provide more social and economic opportunities for young men and women.

 

 

 

 

