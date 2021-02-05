Grassroots rugby program to continue this season

The 2021 Kombat Sportswear Supporting Grassroots Program has been making some positive progress.

The rugby coaching and development program aims to take the initiative to a whole new level this year with the support of its sponsors Kombat Sportswear.

Even Levuka based company Bumble Bee has caught the attention of the program.

Bumble Bee General Manager Brett Carter says having such a program in local communities can help revive the sport in Levuka.

“We have also allowed to expand and that is why we have gotten in partnership with Kombat Sportswear and Malakai to get this training clinics of the ground.”

The first rugby clinic will be next week on the 10th of February 2021 at Naiborebore village in Tailevu, followed by Rakiraki village in Ra and will continue on to Levuka and Savusavu.

The program on Friday received a timely donation worth more than $20,000 from Bumble Bee Foods, Ram Sami (Fiji) ltd and cChange during its program launch on Friday.