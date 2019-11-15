Kolisi gives back to community

World Rugby winning Captain Siya Kolisi, through the Kolisi Foundation, is doing what they can in the fight against COVID-19 in South Africa.

The Foundation, which was started by his wife Rachel, was initially set-up, to help children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Kolisi says since the Coronavirus pandemic, the Foundation has shifted its focus to providing medical equipment to doctors and medical workers on the frontline.

“We are doing as much as we can, our young foundation has not been launched yet. We had to jump in as much as we could and targeting the frontline people. Which is the medical team that we are trying to help as much as we can. We got some sanitizers for the public hospitals, we supplied three public hospitals at the moment. With a lot other NGOs who are helping as much as we could.”

The foundation has secured over 5,000 litres of hand sanitizer and over 3,000 reusable masks which have been donated across 2 hospitals.

[Source: BBC Sports]