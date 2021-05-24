Home

Kolinisau inducted into World Rugby Hall of Fame

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
October 28, 2021 5:34 am
[Source:Reuters]

Former Fiji 7s captain Osea Kolinisau is the latest Fijian to be inducted into the World Rugby Hall of Fame.

He’s the second Fijian after Waisale Serevi was inducted in 2013.

This morning World Rugby confirmed the six inductees for 2021 which includes Kolinisau, Kenya 7s legend Humphrey Kayange, Huriana Manuel-Carpenter from New Zealand, Cheryl McAfee of Australia, former England captain Will Carling and Scotland’s Jim Telfer.

Article continues after advertisement

[Source:World Rugby]

Kolinisau captained Fiji to its first Olympic Games gold medal win in Rio, Brazil five years ago.

He debuted for Fiji in the 2008 Dubai Sevens tournament and led Fiji to two consecutive first-place finishes in the World Rugby Sevens Series for the 2014-15 and the 2015-16 seasons.

The former Ratu Sukuna Memorial School student is the 14th all-time Sevens Series point scorer with 1272 points from 301 matches and he scored 122 tries.

Following the Olympic Games, he was awarded the Officer of the Order of Fiji, which is presented for achievement and merit to Fiji and mankind as a whole.

 

