Knights come from behind to down Warriors

[Source: NRL]

Newcastle Knights made a strong comeback to down the Warriors 24-16 at Moreton Daily Stadium today.

New recruit Anthony Milford had a hand in three of Newcastle’s four tries as they overcame an early 12-0 deficit to snatch just their second win in 10 weeks.

The Knights suffered an injury blow when prop Daniel Saifiti was forced from the field with suspected medial ligament damage.

Article continues after advertisement

This could almost certainly put his NSW Origin hopes on hold and possibly the prospect of playing for Fiji in next month’s Pacific Test.

Fellow Fiji international Marcelo Montoya was placed on report and sin-binned for a high tackle late in the second half and the Knights sealed the win while he was off the field with Enari Tuala pouncing on a Milford grubber to score his second try.

[Source: NRL.com]