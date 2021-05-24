Home

Rugby

Knee surgery ends Radradra’s season

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
April 21, 2022 2:57 pm
Semi Radradra [Source: Sky Sports]

Flying Fijians center and Bristol winger Semi Radradra has been ruled out for the rest of the Champions Cup season.

He is also due to have second knee surgery this week.

The 29-year-old missed the first four months of the season due to a knee injury he sustained while playing for Fiji Sevens at the Tokyo Olympics.

Article continues after advertisement

He had surgery in October and returned to playing in December.

Bristol director of rugby, Pat Lam, confirmed the new surgery is to be performed on Radradra’s other knee.

Radradra featured in Bristol’s most recent two matches in the European Champions Cup, where they were knocked out by Sale.

He scored a try in the first leg, which Bristol narrowly won.

[Source: BBC Sport]

