Klemmer confident in new club

[Source: NRL.com]

Wests Tigers recruit David Klemmer is confident the style in which Tim Sheens and Benji Marshall want to bring to the NRL side will help turn recent results around in 2023.

Klemmer is adamant he is walking into a club on the rise as the representative front-rower spoke openly about his departure from Newcastle.

The trade deal that involved Klemmer and Knights halfback Jackson Hastings is expected to pay off evenly after both clubs missed the finals in 2022.

Article continues after advertisement

Klemmer will provide vital experience for a young forward pack that will also be led by former Eel Isaiah Papali’i and premiership-winner Api Koroisau.

The 29-year-old joins the Wests Tigers on a four-year deal, giving him long-term security he wasn’t guaranteed at the Knights.