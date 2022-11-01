Kiwis out for revenge

[Photo Source: NRL.com]

New Zealand players will use the hurt of their quarter-final elimination from the 2017 World Cup by the Fiji Bati as motivation to avoid a repeat when the two nations meet in Hull this weekend.

The Bati shocked the Kiwis 4-2 in Wellington and the loss still hurts for the eight members of the New Zealand squad who played at the 2017 World Cup.

These eight players include Asofa-Solomona, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Jordan Rapana, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Joey Tapine, Isaac Liu, Peta Hiku and Kenny Bromwich

Storm forward Nelson Asofa-Solomona says they are still burning from that loss and they are sure to use it as a motivation.

The Kiwis take on the Fiji Bati on Sunday at 7.30am.