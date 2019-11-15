Kiwi Super Rugby teams to return to action when NZ moves to Level 2

New Zealand’s five Super Rugby teams have been told by New Zealand Rugby to prepare for a return to play under COVID-19 restrictions but no clear date has been set for a NZ-only competition resumption.

These teams include the Blues, Chiefs, Hurricanes, Crusaders and the Highlanders.

The Super Rugby season was on its seventh round before it was suspended indefinitely on March 15 and New Zealand rugby has since been in a desperate need to supply some form of televised content for its broadcaster.

NZR Chief Executive Mark Robinson says the organization faces a revenue loss of up to $120 million this year.

Under draft Level-2 restrictions, one-meter personal distancing must be maintained. Exemptions to these rules would therefore need to be granted.

The NZ Government has not confirmed its Level 2 protocols but in draft form these restricted outdoor gatherings to no more than 500 people. That would mean matches would be played without crowds.

TVNZ reports several coaches have said that teams would need a minimum of three weeks’ preparation together before contemplating a match.

[Source: tvnz]