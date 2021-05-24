Kini Naholo signs with Crusaders, Highlanders after Waisake

Fijian-born winger Kini Naholo has reportedly signed for the Crusaders for the 2022 Super Rugby Pacific season.

The 22-year-old has been the most dangerous outside back in the NPC this season, standing out on the left wing for Taranaki.

Stuff reports Naholo will replace Manasa Mataele in the Crusaders squad for 2022.

Article continues after advertisement

After an injury-plagued spell at the Chiefs, Naholo has lit up the NPC with his play in the Taranaki No 11 jersey, beating defenders with ease and displaying a clever kicking game off either boot.

Kini’s older brother Waisake is currently playing for Canterbury in the NPC and is also on the lookout for a Super Rugby contract, with the

Highlanders declaring an interest if he can overcome his knee issue.

The Crusaders could also play up to 17 games next year if they make the Super Rugby Pacific final and Naholo is therefore likely to get his chance on the end of a backline that has former or current All Blacks in every position.

[Source: Stuff.co.nz]