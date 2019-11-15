Kini Naholo a player to watch in 2020

Former Cuvu College student player Kini Naholo is a player to watch in the 2020 Super Rugby season.

The younger brother of departed All Black Waisake, is a player to watch out for in his own right according to a report by TVNZ’s One News.

The 20-year-old Naholo is one of the two Fijians who will feature for the Chiefs next season, the other is Pita Gus Sowakula.

Naholo made headlines as a schoolboy in 2017 – scoring six tries in one half for Hastings Boys’ High against St Pat’s Town.

Word out of the Chiefs camp is, Kini could be faster than his older brother Waisake, boasting similar shades of power and ability with ball in hand.

The young Naholo didn’t score any tries in the first three games for Taranaki in the Mitre 10 Cup this year suggest that he’s far from the finished article.

But 2020 may be too soon to heap expectation on his shoulders, but make no mistake – it’ll be when and not if Kini Naholo stars on the big stage.

Other players expected to shine in Super Rugby next year include, brothers Akira and Reiko Ioane of the Blues, Quinn Tupaea from the Chiefs and England winger Joe Marchant who will run out for the Blues.

The 2020 Super Rugby season starts on the 31st of next month.

[Source:TVNZ]