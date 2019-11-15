Kikau power, Cleary poise get Panthers home over Storm

Giant Panthers back-rower Viliame Kikau fought off injury to score the match-winner in his side’s 21-14 triumph over Melbourne on Friday night.

Kikau, who struggled with a shoulder/neck injury for stages of the first half, stormed onto a second half Nathan Cleary kick to give his side a 62nd minute lead they would not relinquish.

Cleary then made sure of the two points with a match-sealing field goal four minutes from full-time.

The win moves the Panthers ahead of Melbourne on the ladder and back into the top four heading into the remainder of round six.

In a tightly contested first half dominated by Penrith’s decision to continually test makeshift Storm winger Marion Seve under the high ball and some heavy collisions in the middle third of the field, the Panthers provided the moment of magic.

A short-side play that included hooker Apisai Koroisau, five-eighth Jarome Luai and winger Josh Mansour ended with centre Stephen Crichton enjoying a stress-free run to the line.

Felise Kaufusi responded for the Storm 10 minutes before the break, with only a Nathan Cleary penalty goal just before the break gave the nominal home team an 8-6 lead at the break.

Brian To’o (Panthers) and Brenko Lee (Storm) traded tries inside the opening 15 minutes of the second half to set up a thrilling finish.

Melbourne went into the match without winger Josh Addo-Carr.

The NSW Blues winger and his partner are expecting a child in the coming days.