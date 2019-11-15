Home

Kikau out of preliminary finals

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
October 7, 2020 9:25 am

Minor premiers Penrith will have to power through to the NRL grand final without strike back-rower Viliame Kikau after the Panthers forward was found guilty of a dangerous throw at the NRL judiciary.

Kikau has been rubbed out for one week for a grade one dangerous throw on Sydney Roosters enforcer Jared Waerea-Hargreaves.

The Panthers must now try and make it 17 straight wins to qualify for the grand final for the first time since 2003 without one of their most destructive forwards.

Article continues after advertisement

Kikau now has 80 carryover points after the guilty verdict.

