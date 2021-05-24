Kikau in NRL Team of the Year,Trbojevic wins Dally M medal

Home

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
September 28, 2021 10:37 am

Fiji Bati and Penrith Panthers forward Viliame Kikau was last night awarded the Dally M back-rowers of the year with Parramatta’s Isaiah Papali’i.

Kikau has been devastating for the Panthers on the left edge this season which saw him setting up tries for winger Brian To’o.

Other Bati stars Daniel Saifiti and Apisai Koroisau missed out on the best prop and hooker awards.

Article continues after advertisement

Manly fullback Tom Trbojevic was named the best Player of the Year and officially crowned 2021 Dally M Medal winner at the awards night in Brisbane.

Trbojevic was also in the Team of the Year with best halfback Nathan Cleary five-eighth Cody Walker.

 

Sea Eagles flyer Reuben Garrick joined Brian To’o as the best wingers while Panthers playmaker-turned centre Matt Burton took out centre of the year alongside Storm bulldozer Justin Olam.

The props of the year went to Panthers forward James Fisher-Harris and Broncos enforcer Payne Haas.

Another Panther Isaah Yeo claimed the best in the lock position and Storm rake Brandon Smith took out the hooker of the year award.

Storm mentor Craig Bellamy was crowned coach of the year for a sixth time.

Meanwhile, the Rabbitohs will play the Panthers in the NRL grand final on Sunday at 8:30pm.

You can watch all the match live on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

 

 

