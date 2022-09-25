Kikau free to play in Grand Final

Photo: Penrith Panthers]

Fiji Bati captain Viliame Kikau is free to play in the 2022 NRL Grand Final after he was charged with a Grade One shoulder charge offence in the Panthers preliminary final victory over the Rabbitohs last night.

According to the NRL, Kikau who has already been cited for a shoulder charge offence this year, was charged with the Grade One offence for his tackle on Campbell Graham, bringing with it a fine of $3,000 with an early guilty plea.

Kikau’s Panthers teammate Charlie Staines will also be eligible for selection after he too was charged with a Grade One Shoulder Charge offence.

The Panthers beat Rabbitohs 32-12 and will play Maika Sivo’s Eels next Sunday at 8:30pm in the Grand Final.

Penrith Panthers have set up a first-ever Grand Final against Parramatta and have the opportunity to become the first team since the Roosters in 2018-19 to win back-to-back titles.