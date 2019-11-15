Kikau form traced to Panthers ‘fat club’

Fiji Bati forward Viliame Kikau’s award-winning, blockbusting form can be traced back to a couple of torturous pre-season months spent in Penrith’s infamous “fat club”.

Kikau returns to the Panthers’ grand final line-up from suspension as 118 kilos of game-breaking muscle, his career-best form crowned earlier this week with Dally M Second-rower of the Year honors.

He could only grin when re-living the mix-up during grand final week.

The pay-off is a fitness edge he otherwise would not have, with every extra hour of cardio inside the Panthers academy adding a little more petrol to one of the game’s most powerful engines.

Rather than lament the nightly sessions after a full day’s training, Kikau embraced them and dubbed himself captain of the fat club.

Kikau and the Panthers will clash with Storm in the NRL grand final at the ANZ Stadium in Sydney on Sunday at 8:30pm.

You can watch the final LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.