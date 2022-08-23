Kikau excited to join Bulldogs with Ciraldo

[Source: NRL.com]

Fijian International Viliame Kikau has admitted the prospect of leaving the Panthers has been made easier.

This comes as Cameron Ciraldo has been confirmed as the new coach for the Bulldogs from next season.

Kikau and Ciraldo have been at Penrith for six and 10 seasons respectively, but will now team up at Belmore.

Kikau spoke for the first time on Monday since Ciraldo’s appointment at Canterbury was made official by the club for the next five years.

Kikau says he is happy with Ciraldo’s appointment.

Ciraldo has taught the Fiji Bati forward a lot since he started with Penrith.

Kikau said since accepting the Bulldogs deal just weeks after the Panthers won the competition last year, it has allowed him to relish the final season in the club’s colours.

It’s also given him the added motivation to leave on his terms with the Fijian international playing in all but one game so far this season.

The Panthers will face Warriors on Friday at 8pm.