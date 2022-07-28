Kickoff is the key: Gollings

[File Photo]

The Fiji 7s side is aware that Commonwealth Games pool opponents Wales and Canada have a tendency of raising their game when playing the national team at any tournament.

This is according to coach Ben Gollings, who believes the two teams, and even Zambia, have to be taken seriously.

Gollings says Zambia is an unknown and they haven’t seen them play a lot.

However, Gollings says they’ll have to focus on themselves and kick off is a key area they’ll need to master this weekend.

“The key aspect of the game is going to be in the kick off area early on. If we can control the ball, we know we are capable of controlling the game and it’s a real strength of ours.”

Fiji has never won a 7s gold at the Commonwealth Games, but they have won three silver medals in 1998, 2002, and 2018 while winning a bronze in 2006.

The side will take on Zambia in their first match on Saturday at 12.02am, followed by Canada at 8.32am and then Wales at 12.02am on Sunday.

Meanwhile, our Fijiana faces Scotland in its first game tomorrow at 8:22pm before taking on South Africa at 4:30am on Saturday and Australia at 8:22pm.

You can watch the Fiji 7s and Fijiana sides LIVE on FBC Sports channel.